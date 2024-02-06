Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $23.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.96. 1,616,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $274.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

