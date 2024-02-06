Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 3.0 %

AFN stock opened at C$56.54 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$47.07 and a 12 month high of C$63.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of C$410.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 5.4522662 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

