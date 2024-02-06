AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.40 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.150-13.150 EPS.

AGCO Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 954,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. AGCO has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,949,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AGCO by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AGCO by 42.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

