Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.82.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $213.70 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.