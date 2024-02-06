Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air T in the second quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.