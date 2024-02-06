Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
