Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger bought 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,716,000 after acquiring an additional 190,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,052 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $926.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $523.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.