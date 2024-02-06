Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Gap Down to $20.24

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $16.98. Akero Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 737,868 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321 in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

