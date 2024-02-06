Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ARE opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 218.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

