Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Alithya Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

