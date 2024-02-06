Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.80. Allakos has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 134.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,359 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Allakos by 42.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,170 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 104.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,594 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 81.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 85.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,364 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

