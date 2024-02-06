Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $78.44. Approximately 129,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 247,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $715,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

