Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $78.44. Approximately 129,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 247,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allegiant Travel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $715,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 68.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

