Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of ALGM opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

