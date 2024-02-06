Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 780,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 593,163 shares.The stock last traded at $172.79 and had previously closed at $170.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
