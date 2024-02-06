Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,319,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,733,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,674 shares of company stock worth $16,162,276. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,146,104. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

