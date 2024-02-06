Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,146,104. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

