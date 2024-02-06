AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 105.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 655,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,521. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.