AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.83. 1,082,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,991. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.