AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,742 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

