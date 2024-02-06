AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $60.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,867 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $60,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $33.67. 2,139,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,916. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

