AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,805. The company has a market cap of $167.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

