AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $556.44. 1,576,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.15. The stock has a market cap of $240.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,424 shares of company stock valued at $104,118,446. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

