AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 686,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

