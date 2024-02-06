AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.10.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.38. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

