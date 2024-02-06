AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

