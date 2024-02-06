AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $251.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,881. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

