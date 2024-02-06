AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 87,812 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $77,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. 1,109,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,613. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

