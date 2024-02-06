AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,147. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.60 and a 12 month high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,040.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

