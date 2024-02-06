Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 92,372 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,372 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 4.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $248,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $367.07. The company had a trading volume of 668,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,577. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

