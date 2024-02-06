Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $32.91 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,201,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,905,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. 15,079,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,582,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $260.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

