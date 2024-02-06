Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 47,008 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $45,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $4.84 on Tuesday, hitting $195.01. 972,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.