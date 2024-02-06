Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 273,465 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,465 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $277,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.77. 2,340,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,284. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.