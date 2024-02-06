Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys New Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin bought 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

