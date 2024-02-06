Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $23,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

