Alteryx (AYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alteryx stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 756,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 303,253 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

