Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.93. 926,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,349,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Altimmune Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $567.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

