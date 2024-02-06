Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

