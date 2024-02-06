ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.00

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 81916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $773.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.65.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

