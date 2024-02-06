Amalgamated Bank Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $212.52.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

