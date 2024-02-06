Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,885,713 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

