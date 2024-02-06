AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.