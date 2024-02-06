Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,386 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up 2.3% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $79,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 189,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1,082.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of AMED traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. 105,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,659. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

