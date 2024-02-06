American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,409 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.