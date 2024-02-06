American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

American Water Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

