AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.83. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Shares of AME stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. 808,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

