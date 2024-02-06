AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.560-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.78. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $168.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

