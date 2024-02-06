AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.25.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

Insider Activity

AME stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.51. 728,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,383. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $155.78. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.