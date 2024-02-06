AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,726 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.55. The company had a trading volume of 163,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $175.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

