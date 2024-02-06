AMG National Trust Bank Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.14% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 221,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

