AMG National Trust Bank Has $29.22 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,404,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,266,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.33 and a 200-day moving average of $382.79. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $430.24.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

