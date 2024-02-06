AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.87 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.75. 493,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,208. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $207.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

